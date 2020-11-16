Advertisement

White House coronavirus adviser urges Michigan to ‘rise up’ against new restrictions

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas urged Michiganders to “rise up” against new health restrictions.

“The only way this stops is if people rise up,” Atlas tweeted on Sunday. “You get what you accept.”

Atlas added the hashtags “FreedomMatters” and “StepUp.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is instituting a three-week pause on high-risk activities. Atlas tweeted shortly after the measures were announced.

Whitmer said she’s following the advice of medical experts as U.S. coronavirus cases top 11 million.

Atlas' tweet is likely to increase tension between the White House and the Democratic governor, who was the target of a recent kidnapping plot.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel called Atlas' comment “disappointing” and “irresponsible.”

Atlas later tweeted: “Hey. I NEVER was talking at all about violence. People vote, people peacefully protest. NEVER would I endorse or incite violence. NEVER!!”

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father, two sons found dead at South Carolina home
Report: Tennessee fifth fattest state in the US
(Photo by Randy Davis)
Knoxville’s Golden Corral closes permanently due to COVID-19 issues
Could you guess what a new report says Tennessee’s top comfort food is?
Report names Tennessee’s top comfort food
Map lets you see your COVID-19 risk at Thanksgiving gatherings

Latest News

The brew is flavored with a salty, savory and smokey bacon extract.
It’s Waffle House in a can: Bacon & Kegs! ale
Rep.-elect Tony Gonzales (R-TX) discusses New Member Orientation
Rep.-elect Tony Gonzales (R-TX) discusses New Member Orientation
The corporate headquarters of PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is shown in Pittsburgh,...
PNC to buy US unit of Spain’s BBVA bank for $11.6 billion
The Hulu + Live TV plan will increase $10 from $54.99 a month to $64.99 a month.
Hulu + Live TV to increase by 18%
Moderna is now the second company to announce a coronavirus vaccine that is more than 90%...
Knox County Commission discussing vaccine distribution plan