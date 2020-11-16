Advertisement

Zoom extending meeting time limit on Thanksgiving to avoid cutting off family calls

Zoom has announced it will be lifting its 40-minute meeting limit for families who choose not to spend the holiday together amid the pandemic.
Thanksgiving dinner, Photo Date: 11/25/2010 / Cropped Photo: vxla / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 / (MGN)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Zoom has announced it will be lifting its 40-minute meeting limit for families who choose not to spend the holiday together amid the pandemic.

Zoom announced its decision to extend its meeting time Monday, Nov. 10. “As a thank you to our customers, we will be lifting the 40-minute limit for all meetings globally from Nov. 26 midnight ET through 6 a.m. ET on Nov. 27 so your family gatherings don’t get cut short."

