Zoom extending meeting time limit on Thanksgiving to avoid cutting off family calls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Zoom has announced it will be lifting its 40-minute meeting limit for families who choose not to spend the holiday together amid the pandemic.

Zoom announced its decision to extend its meeting time Monday, Nov. 10. “As a thank you to our customers, we will be lifting the 40-minute limit for all meetings globally from Nov. 26 midnight ET through 6 a.m. ET on Nov. 27 so your family gatherings don’t get cut short."

As a thank you to our customers, we will be lifting the 40-minute limit for all meetings globally from midnight ET on Nov. 26 through 6 a.m. ET on Nov. 27 so your family gatherings don't get cut short. ❤️🏡 #ZoomTogether pic.twitter.com/aubsH0tfxG — Zoom (@zoom_us) November 10, 2020

