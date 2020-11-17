68-year-old Knoxville man found ‘bound and gagged’ at home following armed robbery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a man is in custody after an armed robbery Monday evening.

Around 5 p.m., KPD officers responded to the 5600 block of Aloha Avenue after a witness reportedly discovered his neighbor tied up on the floor and his vehicle stolen.

Police said when they arrived on the scene they discovered the 68-year-old man bound and gagged laying on the floor. According to KPD, the witness said he recognized the suspect as 30-year-old Dustin Breeden.

The 68-year-old victim said around 1 p.m. on Monday, Breeden reportedly came to his back door and pulled a gun on him. The victim said Breeden then entered his home and demanded money. Police said Breeden went through the victim’s house and wallet and stole his ID, debit card, cell phone and car key.

According to KPD, Breeden then tied the victim up and forced him into a closet in a back bedroom that was tied shut using a cord or rope.

Breeden then allegedly left the home and returned multiple times threatening the victim with a gun and demanding the PIN code for the debit card and the access code for the victim’s phone.

The victim said he was eventually able to break out of the closet and find help from a neighbor.

The neighbor told police he saw Breeden in the victim’s front yard and attempted to approach him. According to reports, Breeden told the neighbor that the victim let him borrow the car.

Officers located an address for the suspect on the 6300 block of Cadbury. Police located the victim’s car in the driveway of the home.

Breeden was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and altering/forging a license plate.

During a search of the vehicle, officials discovered the victim’s dog and a box of U.S. currency among other items. The suspect also had the victim’s ID on his person.

Police said earlier in the day, dispatch received a call that Breeden had borrowed his black Acura at around 10 a.m. and not returned it. The vehicle was later located parked on the side of the road on Lynnmont Road and released to the victim.

