9-year-old killed in East Tennessee drive-by shooting

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -Officials with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway after a 9-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting.

The shooting happened on the 100 block of Blevins road around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to deputies, several shots were fired into the home. The 9-year-old was shot and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has joined the investigation. Officials said a suspect has not yet been identified.

