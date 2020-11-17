9-year-old killed in East Tennessee drive-by shooting
Officials said a suspect has not yet been identified.
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -Officials with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway after a 9-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting.
The shooting happened on the 100 block of Blevins road around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
According to deputies, several shots were fired into the home. The 9-year-old was shot and later pronounced dead at the hospital.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has joined the investigation. Officials said a suspect has not yet been identified.
