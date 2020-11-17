American Cancer Society of Tenn. hosting first statewide virtual gala

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Are you looking for unique ways to shop for the holidays?

The American Cancer Society of Tennessee is hosting its first online statewide auction that is open now. The event will feature a special appearance by Nashville artist Maggie Rose and a song inspired by the events of 2020.

“Cancer hasn’t stopped for COVID-19, so neither can we,” said Lindsey Langley, the American Cancer Society’s executive director in Tennessee. “The reality is that cancer patients cannot wait for a more convenient time. They are facing unprecedented challenges when it comes to treatment, support and services. In fact, a recent ACS study showed that 79% of cancer patients in active treatment report delays in care due to the pandemic. They are counting on ACS to continue its important work and ACS is counting on us to fuel that work.”

The Better Together virtual gala auction includes jewelry, sports memorabilia and fun experiences to bid on.

You can watch the auction Thursday, Nov. 19 at 8:00 p.m. ET on MyVLT.

For more information visit the ACS website here.

