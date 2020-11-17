Blount County Schools moves to virtual learning due to COVID-19 concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Blount County Schools will move to virtual learning due to COVID-19 concerns.

All students will receive virtual learning on Monday, Nov. 23 and Tuesday, Nov. 24 due to staffing concerns and the number of students in quarantine.

According to BCS, all buildings will be sanitized the week of Nov. 23 in preparation for the return of students and staff on Monday, Nov. 30.

The BCS Friends programs will operate Monday, Nov. 23 through Wednesday, Nov. 25. BCS officials said schools plan to return to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 30.

