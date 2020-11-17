CDC says safe for new mothers to breastfeed with COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is safe for new mothers to breastfeed even if they have suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to the CDC, breast milk is not a likely source of coronavirus infection.

In the newly released guidance, it is recommended, though, breast-feeding women wear a mask and the child being breastfed should be quarantined along with the mom if she is suspected of having the virus.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.