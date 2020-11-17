Chilly breeze makes your Tuesday feel colder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While it’s a chilly few days, at least it’s all clear. We have more frosty cold nights, but a gradual warming trend is ahead before rain chances move in again.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Chilly gusts continue through this evening. (WVLT)

There are a few clouds reaching the Tennessee, Kentucky line, but that’s the only area you’ll “see” the subtle weather change today. The breeze reaches our entire area today. We’re warming to around 55 degrees, but it feels 5 degrees colder at times due to the wind. The higher elevations actually feel about 10 degrees colder, since winds are stronger. A northwesterly wind is 5 to 10 mph, and occasionally gusts reach 15 to 20 mph.

Tonight, the wind backs off and that will allow more frost to develop. We’ll cool to 29 by Wednesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday is a chilly, sunny day, but at least the breeze is light. We’ll top out around 54 degrees.

Wednesday night to Thursday morning is frosty cold, but Thursday starts warming up. We’ll make it near 60 degrees Thursday, which is seasonable, but then each afternoon gets warmer after that.

Friday and the weekend continues to warm to mid 60s, but clouds slowly increase late in the weekend. Sunday will become mostly cloudy, with a stray shower possible.

Scattered showers arrive Monday as another cold front moves our way. This looks to linger into Tuesday. As of now, we’re looking at a better coverage of our area in rain on Tuesday, but we’ll continue to track this front development and keep you updated on WVLT News.

Tuesday 8-day forecast (WVLT)

