Advertisement

Claiborne County Schools transition to virtual learning due to staffing issues

According to school officials, the decision to transition was made due to staffing issues.
generic photos
generic photos
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Claiborne County School officials announced the district will move to distanced learning on Tuesday, November 17.

According to school officials, the decision to transition was made due to staffing issues during the pandemic.

All students will move to virtual learning until Monday, Nov. 30, when they will be allowed to return to traditional school.

Teachers said they will soon be in contact with students with information on school work.

“Please stay safe and healthy," school officials said in a statement.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo by Randy Davis)
Knoxville’s Golden Corral closes permanently due to COVID-19 issues
UT-Martin Head Coach Anthony Stewart found dead at 50 Photo Credit: University of...
Anthony Stewart, UT-Martin Basketball coach, found dead at 50
Report: Tennessee fifth fattest state in the US
Jordan Gorman
‘We won’t stop searching,' Tenn. officials continue searching for missing 9-year-old boy
Could you guess what a new report says Tennessee’s top comfort food is?
Report names Tennessee’s top comfort food

Latest News

Chilly winds today
Chilly breeze makes your Tuesday feel colder
Dolly Parton | Credit: Evan Agostini / Invision / AP
Dolly Parton contributes to Moderna COVID-19 vaccine study
7 deaths reported as Knox County sets single-day record for new COVID-19 cases
As part of the expansion, Fraley and Schilling will invest $2.4 million and add 50 office jobs
Gov. Lee anounces Fraley and Schilling, Inc. to expand in Knoxville
CNN VAN
Dolly Parton releases ‘Songteller’ book detailing 60 years of songwriting