Conan O’Brien leaves long run in late night for a new show on HBO Max

In this May 15, 2019 file photo shows late night talk show host Conan O'Brien at the...
In this May 15, 2019 file photo shows late night talk show host Conan O'Brien at the WarnerMedia Upfront in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
(CNN) - Conan O’Brien is ending his nearly 30 year run as a late night television host, but has big plans in the works.

He will host a new weekly variety series for Warner Media’s new streaming service, HBO Max.

O’Brien’s weekly late night show on TBS will end after its 10th season in June. His travel series, “Conan Without Borders,” will continue as occasional specials.

There is no word on when O’Brien’s new variety show will debut.

