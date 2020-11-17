Coronavirus cases in children rise, Tennessee officials can’t link rise to Halloween
The Tennessee Department of Health reported Monday, cases in all age groups (ages 0-10 and 11-20) have risen since Halloween.
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
According to TDOH, the ages affected are 0 through 10 and ages 11 through 20.
TDOH says the department cannot specifically attribute the increases to trick or treating or Halloween parties.
