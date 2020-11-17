Advertisement

Coronavirus cases in children rise, Tennessee officials can’t link rise to Halloween

The Tennessee Department of Health reported Monday, cases in all age groups (ages 0-10 and 11-20) have risen since Halloween.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Department of Health reported Monday cases in children and teenagers have risen since Halloween.

According to TDOH, the ages affected are 0 through 10 and ages 11 through 20.

TDOH says the department cannot specifically attribute the increases to trick or treating or Halloween parties.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo by Randy Davis)
Knoxville’s Golden Corral closes permanently due to COVID-19 issues
UT-Martin Head Coach Anthony Stewart found dead at 50 Photo Credit: University of...
Anthony Stewart, UT-Martin Basketball coach, found dead at 50
Report: Tennessee fifth fattest state in the US
Jordan Gorman
‘We won’t stop searching,' Tenn. officials continue searching for missing 9-year-old boy
Could you guess what a new report says Tennessee’s top comfort food is?
Report names Tennessee’s top comfort food

Latest News

Chilly winds today
Chilly breeze makes your Tuesday feel colder
Dolly Parton | Credit: Evan Agostini / Invision / AP
Dolly Parton contributes to Moderna COVID-19 vaccine study
7 deaths reported as Knox County sets single-day record for new COVID-19 cases
As part of the expansion, Fraley and Schilling will invest $2.4 million and add 50 office jobs
Gov. Lee anounces Fraley and Schilling, Inc. to expand in Knoxville
CNN VAN
Dolly Parton releases ‘Songteller’ book detailing 60 years of songwriting