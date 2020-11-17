Advertisement

Dolly Parton contributes to Moderna COVID-19 vaccine study

Dolly Parton | Credit: Evan Agostini / Invision / AP
Dolly Parton | Credit: Evan Agostini / Invision / AP(KALB)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton’s COVID-19 Research Fund contributed to the study of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at Vanderbilt University, according to an article published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

According to a report from The Guardian, Dolly donated $1 million dollars to the development of the Moderna vaccine, which has shown to be 95 percent effective.

Dolly has been supporting scientific studies happening at Vanderbilt since the pandemic began, including one involving convalescent plasma as a treatment option.

