Dolly Parton helps fund Moderna’s COVID vaccine research

Vaccinations could begin in late December
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
(CNN) – Dolly Parton got a shoutout in the announcement of the promising results on Moderna’s experimental coronavirus vaccine.

The Dolly Parton COVID-19 Research Fund is listed in the footnotes of the New England Journal of Medicine’s report on the vaccine’s results.

The country star donated $1 million to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center earlier this year to help fund coronavirus research.

Vanderbilt later took part in Moderna’s vaccine trials.

The vaccine is now the second one with a stunningly high success rate of 90% or above.

Moderna vaccinations could begin in late December.

