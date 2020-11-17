Advertisement

Dolly Parton releases ‘Songteller’ book detailing 60 years of songwriting

The book details 175 of Dolly’s songs from her more than 60 years of songwriting along with rare photos of the East Tennessee country star.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton is giving fans an inside look at her life with the release of her book “Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.”

The book, released on Nov. 17, explores the country legend’s expansive catalog of songs and the personal stories behind them.

“A songteller is what I am, and this is my first-ever book of lyrics,” Parton said in a statement. “So, I’ve revisited my memories and opened up my archives to share the stories and treasures behind them in a way I never have before. It’s going to be a beautiful book!”

The book details 175 of Dolly’s songs from her more than 60 years of songwriting along with rare photos of the East Tennessee country star.

The book is now available online.

(Photo by Randy Davis)
Dolly Parton | Credit: Evan Agostini / Invision / AP
