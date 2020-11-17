Gibbs Elementary, Middle School to shift to online learning due to COVID-19 concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County School officials announced Gibbs Elementary and Middle School will move to online learning on Tuesday.

KCS made the announcement on social media on Monday.

According to KCS, the district is currently in the “red” zone for the need for substitute teachers.

The school did not provide a date when students would return to traditional learning in the classroom. The Thanksgiving holiday for the schools begins next week, Nov. 25-27.

