Gibbs Elementary, Middle School to shift to online learning due to COVID-19 concerns
According to KCS, the district is currently in the “red” zone for the need for substitute teachers.
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County School officials announced Gibbs Elementary and Middle School will move to online learning on Tuesday.
KCS made the announcement on social media on Monday.
The school did not provide a date when students would return to traditional learning in the classroom. The Thanksgiving holiday for the schools begins next week, Nov. 25-27.
