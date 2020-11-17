Gov. Lee anounces Fraley and Schilling, Inc. to expand in Knoxville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee announced the trucking company Fraley and Schilling, Inc. is expanding its operations in Knoxville.

As part of the expansion, Fraley and Schilling will invest $2.4 million and add 50 office jobs over the next five years in Knoxville.

“We are grateful that Fraley and Schilling has made the decision to expand its operations in Knoxville. Tennessee’s central location and business-friendly environment has made the Volunteer State a destination for transportation and logistics companies," Gov. Lee said. "We thank Fraley and Schilling for creating even more jobs for Tennesseans in this growing sector.”

The company plans to add a new terminal building, which is currently under construction. The building will be the largest in the company at an estimated 11,600 square feet.

Fraley and Schilling was founded in 1955 and is a trucking and logistics provider, specializing in lightweight equipment for hauling heavy products. The company currently employs 250 people in Tennessee and more than 700 across the county.

