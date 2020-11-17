Advertisement

Home Depot to invest $1 billion in frontline employees

Third quarter sales surged 23%
Home Depot is boosting hourly wages as housing market booms.
Home Depot is boosting hourly wages as housing market booms.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Gray News) – Home Depot has profited from the home improvement trend during the pandemic.

Third quarter sales surged 23% as revenue hit $33.5 billion for the three months ending Nov. 1, the company reported Tuesday.

Things are going so well, Home Depot said it’s giving hourly workers a permanent pay increase after a series of temporary bonus programs since the coronavirus outbreak began in March.

“This will result in approximately $1 billion of incremental compensation on an annualized basis,” the company’s website says.

“We continue to lean into these investments because we believe they are critical in enabling market share growth in any economic environment,” Home Depot Chairman and CEO Craig Menear.

“I am proud of the resilience and strength our associates have continued to demonstrate, and I would like to thank them …”

Sales for the chain have grown $15 billion through the first nine months of the year as people have poured money into their homes as they spend more time in them.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo by Randy Davis)
Knoxville’s Golden Corral closes permanently due to COVID-19 issues
UT-Martin Head Coach Anthony Stewart found dead at 50 Photo Credit: University of...
Anthony Stewart, UT-Martin Basketball coach, found dead at 50
Report: Tennessee fifth fattest state in the US
Jordan Gorman
‘We won’t stop searching,' Tenn. officials continue searching for missing 9-year-old boy
Could you guess what a new report says Tennessee’s top comfort food is?
Report names Tennessee’s top comfort food

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Federal...
Controversial Fed nominee Shelton faces razor-thin vote
Election Bureau Director Albert L. Gricoski, left, opens provisional ballots alongside election...
Giuliani shows at Trump camp lawsuit hearing in Pennsylvania
A sign is lit on the facade of an Amazon fulfillment center, Thursday, March 19, 2020, on...
Amazon opens online pharmacy, shaking up another industry
Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., right, watches as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice...
Biden filling top White House team with campaign veterans
"It's to keep us to keep us safe. To keep us alive, that is what the lockdown is for," said Dee...
Navajo Nation locks down for 3 weeks because of coronavirus surge