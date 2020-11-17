Advertisement

Hunter Valley Farm offers socially distanced Santa photos benefitting ETCH

All proceeds from the event will benefit the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.
(WJHG/WECP)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The holidays may look different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Hunter Valley Farm wants to make sure children have the chance to visit Santa.

Families are invited to the Pavilion at Hunter Valley Farm for a socially-distant holiday photo event for families to have the chance to take photos with Santa.

The event will take place on Nov. 20, 21 and 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Reservations are required for all individuals who plan to visit. Attendees over the age of two are required to wear face masks. Individuals are allowed to remove their masks when the photos are being taken.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

