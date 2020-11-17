Advertisement

Kingsport police searching for missing 13-year-old

KPD said they don’t suspect foul play, but due to the victim’s age, are making every effort to locate her.
According to a release from KPD, Alivia Sifuentes was reported missing on Sunday.
According to a release from KPD, Alivia Sifuentes was reported missing on Sunday.(Kingsport Police Department)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Kingsport Police Department have asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to police, Alivia Sifuentes was reported missing was last seen on Sunday night.

KPD said they don’t suspect foul play, but due to the victim’s age, are making every effort to locate her.

The 13-year-old is 5′3″ and weighs roughly 110 pounds. She has dyed black hair and hazel eyes, police said.

Anyone with information on Alivia’s whereabouts is asked to call KPD at 423-229-9429.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI says a missing boy used a tarp for a shelter while lost in the woods.
Missing boy made tarp shelter in the woods to survive overnight before being rescued, TBI says
(Photo by Randy Davis)
Knoxville’s Golden Corral closes permanently due to COVID-19 issues
30-year-old Dustin Breedon
Victim in Knoxville armed robbery cried for help, witness said
Knoxville council passes ordinance that could revoke beer licenses for establishments that don’t follow pandemic rules
7 deaths reported as Knox County sets single-day record for new COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Frosty cold start to Wednesday.
Frosty cold to chilly, but warming trend ahead
A Morristown teen who has spread so much joy in his community is finally getting paid back.
Morristown teen and dad desperate for new van, hope for special delivery
30-year-old Dustin Breedon
Victim in Knoxville armed robbery cried for help, witness said
In this photo provided by Federico Peguero, his daughter Diana Peguero sleeps at Orlando Health...
Florida baby born weighing 12 ounces goes home after 6 months in NICU
Early results from two companies, Pfizer and Moderna, show over 90 percent effectiveness.
Coronavirus vaccine could be distributed to some within 24 hours after approval