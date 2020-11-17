Kingsport police searching for missing 13-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Kingsport Police Department have asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to police, Alivia Sifuentes was reported missing was last seen on Sunday night.

KPD said they don’t suspect foul play, but due to the victim’s age, are making every effort to locate her.

The 13-year-old is 5′3″ and weighs roughly 110 pounds. She has dyed black hair and hazel eyes, police said.

Anyone with information on Alivia’s whereabouts is asked to call KPD at 423-229-9429.

