Advertisement

Knoxville council passes ordinance that could revoke beer licenses for establishments that don’t follow pandemic rules

The Knoxville City Council passed a proposal from Mayor Indya Kincannon that would potentially revoke beer licenses from businesses that don’t follow directives to stop the spread of the pandemic.
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville City Council passed a proposal from Mayor Indya Kincannon that would potentially revoke beer licenses from businesses that don’t follow directives to stop the spread of the pandemic.

Kincannon asked the council to close a loophole that allows people to drink alcohol until 3 a.m. even if sales are cut off at 11 p.m.

Kincannon said that the order was a clarification, ensuring that businesses comply with pandemic restrictions. With the order passed, Knoxville attorney Charles Swanson said that an officer would reach out to a business breaking the rule and potentially issue a civil citation. A next step would be issuing a fine, the maximum of which would be $50. Only if a business repeatedly broke the pandemic restrictions would the process of a possible suspension of the beer license begin, he told city council members.

Knoxville police chief Eve Thomas said they want compliance, not enforcement, and they will educate businesses on the ordinance. Kincannon said citations will not be issued until notices of the ordinances are passed out to businesses.

The Knox County Board of Health recently extended the curfew through November 30 as coronavirus cases have increased in the county and across the state.

On Tuesday, Knox County reported a new single-day record of new COVID-19 cases with 373 and seven new deaths.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI says a missing boy used a tarp for a shelter while lost in the woods.
Missing boy made tarp shelter in the woods to survive overnight before being rescued, TBI says
(Photo by Randy Davis)
Knoxville’s Golden Corral closes permanently due to COVID-19 issues
30-year-old Dustin Breedon
Victim in Knoxville armed robbery cried for help, witness said
7 deaths reported as Knox County sets single-day record for new COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Frosty cold start to Wednesday.
Frosty cold to chilly, but warming trend ahead
A Morristown teen who has spread so much joy in his community is finally getting paid back.
Morristown teen and dad desperate for new van, hope for special delivery
30-year-old Dustin Breedon
Victim in Knoxville armed robbery cried for help, witness said
In this photo provided by Federico Peguero, his daughter Diana Peguero sleeps at Orlando Health...
Florida baby born weighing 12 ounces goes home after 6 months in NICU
Early results from two companies, Pfizer and Moderna, show over 90 percent effectiveness.
Coronavirus vaccine could be distributed to some within 24 hours after approval