Knoxville council passes ordinance that could revoke beer licenses for establishments that don’t follow pandemic rules

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville City Council passed a proposal from Mayor Indya Kincannon that would potentially revoke beer licenses from businesses that don’t follow directives to stop the spread of the pandemic.

Kincannon asked the council to close a loophole that allows people to drink alcohol until 3 a.m. even if sales are cut off at 11 p.m.

Kincannon said that the order was a clarification, ensuring that businesses comply with pandemic restrictions. With the order passed, Knoxville attorney Charles Swanson said that an officer would reach out to a business breaking the rule and potentially issue a civil citation. A next step would be issuing a fine, the maximum of which would be $50. Only if a business repeatedly broke the pandemic restrictions would the process of a possible suspension of the beer license begin, he told city council members.

Knoxville police chief Eve Thomas said they want compliance, not enforcement, and they will educate businesses on the ordinance. Kincannon said citations will not be issued until notices of the ordinances are passed out to businesses.

The Knox County Board of Health recently extended the curfew through November 30 as coronavirus cases have increased in the county and across the state.

On Tuesday, Knox County reported a new single-day record of new COVID-19 cases with 373 and seven new deaths.

