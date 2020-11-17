Advertisement

Man accused of shooting pregnant woman, murdering 3 men in South Carolina

South Carolina investigators reported that a 27-year-old man was arrested after three people were killed and a pregnant woman was shot near a home on Marilyn Avenue on November 14.
police lights
police lights(ky3)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina investigators reported that a 27-year-old man was arrested after three people were killed and a pregnant woman was shot near a home on Marilyn Avenue on November 14.

WIS reported that the victims were a father and his two sons, 61-year-old Raymond Davis and his two sons 36-year-old Randy Davis and 32-year-old Marcus Davis. All three died at the scene, and a 21-year-old pregnant woman who was at the home was also shot.

Officials took her to an area hospital where she underwent an emergency C-section. WIS reported she was in stable condition; however, the baby was in critical condition.

Police arrested the suspect, Eugene Martin, and charged him with three counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and malicious injury to property.

Davis is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center as he awaits a bond hearing.

