Mardi Gras parades canceled in New Orleans in 2021 due to pandemic

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVLT) -The mayor of New Orleans announced Tuesday that Mardi Gras parades will not be permitted in New Orleans' annual festival in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell says the holiday is definitely not canceled.

“I want to be very clear. Mardi Gras 2021 is not canceled. It is going to look different. The mayor has been very consistent about saying that at every stage,” said Beau Tidwell, communications director for Mayor LaToya Cantrell, during a Tuesday press conference.

According to the City of New Orleans, Mardi Gras is to be celebrated on Feb. 16, 2021 as a religious holiday and therefore cannot be canceled.

“So while we certainly want to move forward and find ways that we can celebrate and we can mark this occasion, we have to do it safely. We have 10 more deaths in the last two weeks. The positivity rate doubled in the last week,” said Tidwell.

The City of New Orleans says it will allow visitors and have both Bourbon Street and Frenchman Street open. All visitors must adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines at all times.

