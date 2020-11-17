Advertisement

Mardi Gras parades canceled in New Orleans in 2021 due to pandemic

The mayor of New Orleans announced Tuesday that Mardi Gras parades will not be permitted in New Orleans' annual festival in 2021 due to the pandemic.
The Krewe of Thoth rolls along the Uptown route in New Orleans, La. Sunday, March 3, 2019....
The Krewe of Thoth rolls along the Uptown route in New Orleans, La. Sunday, March 3, 2019. Founded in 1947, the Krewe of Thoth is named for the Egyptian Patron of Wisdom and Inventor of Science, Art and Letters.(David Grunfeld/The Times-Picayune via AP) (KY3)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVLT) -The mayor of New Orleans announced Tuesday that Mardi Gras parades will not be permitted in New Orleans' annual festival in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell says the holiday is definitely not canceled.

“I want to be very clear. Mardi Gras 2021 is not canceled. It is going to look different. The mayor has been very consistent about saying that at every stage,” said Beau Tidwell, communications director for Mayor LaToya Cantrell, during a Tuesday press conference.

According to the City of New Orleans, Mardi Gras is to be celebrated on Feb. 16, 2021 as a religious holiday and therefore cannot be canceled.

“So while we certainly want to move forward and find ways that we can celebrate and we can mark this occasion, we have to do it safely. We have 10 more deaths in the last two weeks. The positivity rate doubled in the last week,” said Tidwell.

The City of New Orleans says it will allow visitors and have both Bourbon Street and Frenchman Street open. All visitors must adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines at all times.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI says a missing boy used a tarp for a shelter while lost in the woods.
Missing boy made tarp shelter in the woods to survive overnight before being rescued, TBI says
(Photo by Randy Davis)
Knoxville’s Golden Corral closes permanently due to COVID-19 issues
30-year-old Dustin Breedon
Victim in Knoxville armed robbery cried for help, witness said
Knoxville council passes ordinance that could revoke beer licenses for establishments that don’t follow pandemic rules
7 deaths reported as Knox County sets single-day record for new COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Frosty cold start to Wednesday.
Frosty cold to chilly, but warming trend ahead
A Morristown teen who has spread so much joy in his community is finally getting paid back.
Morristown teen and dad desperate for new van, hope for special delivery
30-year-old Dustin Breedon
Victim in Knoxville armed robbery cried for help, witness said
In this photo provided by Federico Peguero, his daughter Diana Peguero sleeps at Orlando Health...
Florida baby born weighing 12 ounces goes home after 6 months in NICU
Early results from two companies, Pfizer and Moderna, show over 90 percent effectiveness.
Coronavirus vaccine could be distributed to some within 24 hours after approval