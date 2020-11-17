Advertisement

Millions wagered in first week of Tennessee sports gambling

More than $5 million in bets was placed on Nov. 1, the first day of online gambling in the state, officials said.
(KOTA/KEVN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gamblers in Tennessee wagered more than $27 million in the first week of the state’s only online sports betting program, officials said.

From Nov. 1 through Nov. 8, the adjusted gross income from gambling was more than $2.5 million, and the amount of tax money generated was $509,000, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery, which oversees sports wagering in Tennessee.

More than $5 million in bets was placed on Nov. 1, the first day of online gambling in the state, officials said.

Sports betting barely passed the Tennessee legislature in spring 2019. Republican Gov. Bill Lee let it become law without signing it due to his opposition to more gambling in a state without casinos.

Operators such as DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM take bets from people 21 years old or older who are physically located in Tennessee at the time a wager is placed.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo by Randy Davis)
Knoxville’s Golden Corral closes permanently due to COVID-19 issues
UT-Martin Head Coach Anthony Stewart found dead at 50 Photo Credit: University of...
Anthony Stewart, UT-Martin Basketball coach, found dead at 50
Report: Tennessee fifth fattest state in the US
Jordan Gorman
‘We won’t stop searching,' Tenn. officials continue searching for missing 9-year-old boy
Could you guess what a new report says Tennessee’s top comfort food is?
Report names Tennessee’s top comfort food

Latest News

Chilly winds today
Chilly breeze makes your Tuesday feel colder
Dolly Parton | Credit: Evan Agostini / Invision / AP
Dolly Parton contributes to Moderna COVID-19 vaccine study
7 deaths reported as Knox County sets single-day record for new COVID-19 cases
As part of the expansion, Fraley and Schilling will invest $2.4 million and add 50 office jobs
Gov. Lee anounces Fraley and Schilling, Inc. to expand in Knoxville
CNN VAN
Dolly Parton releases ‘Songteller’ book detailing 60 years of songwriting