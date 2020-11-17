Advertisement

NC police: Mother, 3 others accused in baby’s death

The mother of a 1-month-old baby and three other people were indicted in the baby’s death, North Carolina investigators said.
(KVLY)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The mother of a 1-month-old baby and three other people were indicted in the baby’s death, North Carolina investigators said.

WECT reported that, on January 20, Carolina Beach officers responded to the death of a baby girl, Adalynn Garner.

Months later, on November 9, the girl’s mother, 35-year-old Amy Marie Miles, was indicted on charges of second-degree murder and booked into jail on Nov. 14.

Sylvia Garner was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter and negligent child abuse causing serious bodily injury. Joel Garner and Roby Garner were charged with negligent child abuse causing serious bodily injury.

