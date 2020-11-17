Not possible to achieve herd immunity without a vaccine, Knox County health officials say as COVID-19 cases spike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knox County Health Department said it is entirely up to the community on whether COVID-19 cases will continue to grow and how long the most recent spike will last.

“I think we are absolutely seeing robust community-wide spread. That is why we are seeing these numbers...I have thought about this a lot and I am at a loss for how else to say it: We have the five core actions. Those are the tools in our toolbox and there aren’t any more right now. We need people to follow those all the time because outside of that frankly, I am at a loss of what else to say,” said Charity Menefee. “It is not possible to achieve herd immunity without a vaccine."

KCHD said they have accepted assistance with local contact tracing. Knox County contact tracers need to contact at least 1,200 people on a daily basis currently, Menefee said.

Health officials also said they expect to see an increase in testing ahead of the holidays, but stressed that a test is only a representation of a single point in time.

“Testing as a sole strategy doesn’t always work out,” said Menefee. “There’s a two to 14 day incubation period where you could test positive at any time.”

As of Tuesday, lab turnaround times were expected to take four to seven days.

Menefee said families should consider spending the holidays at home with only their household family members because there are still risks.

“If you cannot physically distance everyone at the event, you should really consider not doing it,” said Menefee.

The five core actions are not 100% and there are still risks associated with gatherings even with masks and social distancing, she added.

Menefee said that ultimately, the future of how the pandemic will continue to play out is up to the community and whether they adhere to the five core actions.

“We are pleading today that people follow the guidelines so that we don’t have to continue to report numbers like we did today,” said Menefee.

Knox County reported seven new deaths and 373 new cases on Tuesday.

