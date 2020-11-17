Part of Western Avenue closed due to incident involving power poles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the Knoxville Police Department, all of Western Avenue is closed between Sanderson Road and Pleasant Ridge Road on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

KPD says crews are continuing to work on an incident involving multiple power poles and a dump truck.

No information has been released on time of re-opening.

KPD Traffic Alert:



All of Western Avenue is closed between Sanderson Road and Pleasant Ridge Road as crews work an incident involving multiple power poles and a dump truck. Please use a detour. pic.twitter.com/o82c6F5Wks — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) November 17, 2020

