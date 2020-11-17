Part of Western Avenue closed due to incident involving power poles
According to the Knoxville Police Department, all of Western Avenue is closed between Sanderson Road and Pleasant Ridge Road Tuesday, Nov. 17.
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the Knoxville Police Department, all of Western Avenue is closed between Sanderson Road and Pleasant Ridge Road on Tuesday, Nov. 17.
KPD says crews are continuing to work on an incident involving multiple power poles and a dump truck.
No information has been released on time of re-opening.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.