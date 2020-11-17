Roane State Community College sponsoring free performance of ‘Alabama Story’

Advertisement

(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roane State Community College is sponsoring a free streaming performance of the play Alabama Story, Tuesday, Nov. 17.

According to the college, the play is about the early flowering of the Civil Rights movement and was produce and filmed under COVID-19 restrictions by the Oak Ridge Playhouse.

“Virtual productions are now the reality in theatre, at least for the foreseeable future,” said Reggie Law, Executive Director of the Playhouse. “It’s also a beautiful, thoughtful and touching work that examines and sheds light on matters of censorship and race relations,” said Law about Alabama Story.

The play is a true story of a state librarian persecuted by politicians for protecting a children’s picture book published in 1958 where a black rabbit marries a white rabbit.

The virtual performance will begin after midnight on Nov. 17 and streamed anytime that day.

To reserve a ticket to the performance visit the website here.

