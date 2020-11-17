Sickle darters threatened? They need cleaner water to spawn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Federal authorities are seeking comment on a proposal to list a tiny fish that lives in bodies of water in East Tennessee and Virginia as threatened.

The sickle darter currently exists in only six known populations, according to U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported. It can be found in the Emory River, Little River and Sequatchie River in Tennessee and the Upper Clinch River, North Fork Holston River and Middle Fork Holston River in Virginia.

It is primarily threatened by habitat loss and water quality degradation, and officials said they hope the proposed listing and conservation work will stabilize the sickle darter’s population.

If approved, the listing would limit some restoration work and transportation projects during February and March, which is when the sickle darter typically spawns, officials said.

Comments are being accepted through Jan. 11.

