Some of the season’s coldest temps arriving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - First we had record warmth, now we’re in the deep freeze. Some of fall’s coldest weather rolls in Tuesday night!

If you’re brave, venture outside tonight to see the Leonid meteor showers peak.

Clouds are here by Sunday, and rain is back by Monday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

You’re seeing starry skies and that’s basically it. Without the blanket of clouds, and with post-frontal winds going nearly slack, we’re C-O-L-D Wednesday morning. Bundle up at the bus stop! Even the afternoon Wednesday is chilly, and way below average. Many on the Cumberland Plateau won’t crack 50°!

Wednesday night to Thursday morning is frosty cold, but Thursday starts warming up. We’ll make it near 60 degrees Thursday, which is seasonable, but then each afternoon gets warmer after that.

LOOKING AHEAD

By Friday and into the weekend, we’ll continue to warm to mid 60s, but clouds slowly increase late in the weekend. Sunday will become mostly cloudy, but there’s no rain anywhere close by.

Scattered showers arrive Monday as another cold front moves our way. This looks to linger into very, very early Tuesday. The daytime hours of Tuesday should be dry. A second little system arrives later Wednesday into Thursday of next week.

