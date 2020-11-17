TBI responding to officer-involved shooting in Middle Tennessee
Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are responding to a report of an officer-involved shooting in Middle Tennessee.
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LAVERGNE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are responding to a report of an officer-involved shooting in Middle Tennessee.
According to TBI, agents responded to a call Tuesday afternoon on the 1500 block of Rutherford Point Circle in LaVergne, Tenn.
A TBI spokesperson was on the way to the scene just before 3:30 p.m., according to a Tweet from the agency. More details were expected to be released when the spokesperson arrives.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.