TBI responding to officer-involved shooting in Middle Tennessee

LAVERGNE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are responding to a report of an officer-involved shooting in Middle Tennessee.

According to TBI, agents responded to a call Tuesday afternoon on the 1500 block of Rutherford Point Circle in LaVergne, Tenn.

A TBI spokesperson was on the way to the scene just before 3:30 p.m., according to a Tweet from the agency. More details were expected to be released when the spokesperson arrives.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.