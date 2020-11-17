Tenn. collects $500,000 in taxes in first week of online sports betting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -In the first week of online sports betting in Tennessee, the state collected more than $500,000 in taxes, WTVF reported.

According to the Tennessee Education Lottery, wagers and taxes from online sports betting from Nov. 1 through Nov. 8 were released Monday afternoon.

“In our role as the regulator of this industry we are focused on establishing and supporting a responsible and competitive sports wagering program in Tennessee,” TEL President and CEO Rebecca Paul Hargrove said in a press release. “These numbers are encouraging as we work to protect the consumer, promote fairness in sports and regulate this new Tennessee industry that provides critical funds for education, as well as local governments and problem gambling services.”

Day 1: November 1st (Launch)

Total Amount Wagered (11/1): $5,110,000

AGI (Adjusted Gross Income): $ 800,000

Total Tax: $ 160,000

Week of November 2-8

Total Amount Wagered: $22,292,000

AGI: $ 1,746,000

Total Tax: $ 349,000

Total: November 1 - November 8

Total Amount Wagered: $27,402,000

Total AGI: $ 2,546,000

Total Tax: $ 509,000

WTVF reported, on a quarterly basis, 80 percent of the tax collected will go to the state treasurer for deposit into the Lottery for Education Account; 15 percent will go to the state treasurer for deposit into the General Fund to be remitted quarterly to local governments on a per capita basis. 5 percent will go to the state treasurer to be allocated to the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services to oversee grant programs for problem gambling treatment services.

