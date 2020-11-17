Tenn. Dept. of Health providing free flu vaccines across Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Department of Health is urging those to get a flu vaccine as soon as possible amid the pandemic.

According to TDOH, Tennessee county health departments are holding a ‘Fight Flu TN’ event in every county on Thursday, Nov. 19 to increase the number of people vaccinated across Tennessee.

“We want to make every effort to prevent the ‘twindemic’ of both COVID-19 and influenza in Tennessee, in order for our residents to stay healthy and for our hospitals not to become overwhelmed,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “Vaccination is still the best protection we have against this serious and potentially deadly illness, and I strongly encourage everyone to get a flu shot this year, even if you normally don’t get one.”

No appointments are needed to receive a flu vaccine during the event.

TDOH and the CDC recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone ages six months and older. It is important for pregnant women to get flu shots to protect themselves and their unborn children.

For information on locations and contact information to receive a free flu vaccine visit the website here.

