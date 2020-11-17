Advertisement

Tenn. Dept. of Health providing free flu vaccines across Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health is urging those to get a flu vaccine as soon as possible amid the pandemic.
File photo: Flu shot
File photo: Flu shot(KGNS)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Department of Health is urging those to get a flu vaccine as soon as possible amid the pandemic.

According to TDOH, Tennessee county health departments are holding a ‘Fight Flu TN’ event in every county on Thursday, Nov. 19 to increase the number of people vaccinated across Tennessee.

“We want to make every effort to prevent the ‘twindemic’ of both COVID-19 and influenza in Tennessee, in order for our residents to stay healthy and for our hospitals not to become overwhelmed,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “Vaccination is still the best protection we have against this serious and potentially deadly illness, and I strongly encourage everyone to get a flu shot this year, even if you normally don’t get one.”

No appointments are needed to receive a flu vaccine during the event.

TDOH and the CDC recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone ages six months and older. It is important for pregnant women to get flu shots to protect themselves and their unborn children.

For information on locations and contact information to receive a free flu vaccine visit the website here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI says a missing boy used a tarp for a shelter while lost in the woods.
Missing boy made tarp shelter in the woods to survive overnight before being rescued, TBI says
(Photo by Randy Davis)
Knoxville’s Golden Corral closes permanently due to COVID-19 issues
30-year-old Dustin Breedon
Victim in Knoxville armed robbery cried for help, witness said
Knoxville council passes ordinance that could revoke beer licenses for establishments that don’t follow pandemic rules
7 deaths reported as Knox County sets single-day record for new COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Frosty cold start to Wednesday.
Frosty cold to chilly, but warming trend ahead
A Morristown teen who has spread so much joy in his community is finally getting paid back.
Morristown teen and dad desperate for new van, hope for special delivery
30-year-old Dustin Breedon
Victim in Knoxville armed robbery cried for help, witness said
In this photo provided by Federico Peguero, his daughter Diana Peguero sleeps at Orlando Health...
Florida baby born weighing 12 ounces goes home after 6 months in NICU
Early results from two companies, Pfizer and Moderna, show over 90 percent effectiveness.
Coronavirus vaccine could be distributed to some within 24 hours after approval