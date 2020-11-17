Tenn. woman accused in murder of boyfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) — Memphis investigators arrested a woman accused in the stabbing death of her boyfriend November 10.

WREG reported that Tarlease Mitchell, 48, was charged with second-degree murder after police found the victim inside a home on Haas Avenue suffering from a stab wound to his chest and shoulder. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

The victim’s mother told police that her son had been with his girlfriend all day. Police said they were able to get in touch with Mitchell that night, when she told them she would turn herself in. However, investigators said she could not be located the next day.

On November 14, Mitchell was arrested. She told investigators that the victim picked up a steak knife and had been threatening to hurt her when she took it from him and stabbed him.

