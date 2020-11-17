Tennessee doctor fears there won’t be enough staff to fight COVID-19 if cases continue to rise

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Last week there were nearly 27,000 new COVID cases in Tennessee with 187 additional deaths. That’s the worst weekly total the state has seen during this pandemic, and one doctor is calling for people to go back to practicing social distancing and mask-wearing.

Wendy Long, the CEO of the Tennessee Hospital Association, says that right now we are at the worst statistical spot the state has been all year. She says that if things continue, hospitals will begin to have to turn patients away and there won’t be enough frontline workers to help those in need.

Dr. Long says she hopes these new statistics will get people to once again wear masks and social distance more diligently, which in her eyes is the reason for this recent spike.

For those that have felt the pains of the pandemic first hand, they’re asking the same from the communities they live in. Terri Sadler lost her brother to COVID-19 just last week. After a diagnosis on Tuesday, he died on Saturday. Terri says her brother wore a mask and gloves diligently, but at 61-years-old the virus claimed his life.

Terri is now a part of the group that continues to push for people to take the pandemic seriously.

As for a solution? Dr. Long says good news is on the horizon with a vaccine potential, but adds that the public needs to be on top of wearing a mask and social distancing between now and when that vaccine becomes readily available.

She fears if that doesn’t happen, more people will get sick and hospitals won’t be able to handle bigger crowds.

Tennessee set a daily record Monday Nov. 16 with over 8,000 cases.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.