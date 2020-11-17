Tennessee man charged in drug-related death

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee man has been charged Monday, Nov. 16 in connection to the drug-related death of a Smithville woman.

In June, agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and deputies at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department began investigating the death of 45-year-old Jennifer Leighann Jacobs.

Jacobs was found deceased on May 22 in her Smithville home of a drug overdose with fentanyl determined as the contributing factor. The investigation revealed on May 18, the victim had purchased drugs from an individual identified as Patrick Goolsby.

On Monday, Nov. 16 Goolsby, 41, was charged with one count of Second Degree Murder and one count of Sale and Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.

Goolsby was arrested and booked into the DeKalb County Jail on a $400,000 bond.

