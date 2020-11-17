Tennessee officials issue scam warning to senior citizens

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Division of Consumer Affairs in the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office issued a warning to seniors to guard against scams designed to steal their personal information and money.

According to officials, certain scams reemerge at the end of each year and the pandemic has allowed even more to surface. While many Tennesseans may be separated from family, the DCA reminded both seniors and caregivers to be careful about how they share their personal information.

The DCA issued a warning on the following scams:

Online Purchase Scams

According to the DCA, scammers often use fake websites to entice consumers with popular products at low prices. Officials advise individuals to research the business first, then confirm the seller’s physical location. People should also consider their payment method when shopping online. Credit cards provide fraud protection to help dispute charges for items that were not received.

Medicare Enrollment Scams

Officials warned callers claiming to be “Medicare Advisors” may be imposters attempting to steal people’s information and money. A true Medicare representative will call only if a person is already a member of a Medicare plan. Representatives will already know the person’s member number. Do not give out, verify, or correct information for any caller.

Gift Card Scams

Imposters who use this tactic will call with a fake emergency and urge people to buy a popular gift card like iTunes, Google Play or Amazon and then demand the gift card number and PIN on the back of the card. That’s all they need to steal an individual’s money.

Grandparent Scam

The scammer calls and poses as a distressed grandchild or a law enforcement agent. There is a demand for a large amount of money to be sent through wire transfer or gift cards.

If you need assistance with a complaint, please call 615-741-4737 or email consumer.affairs@ag.tn.gov.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.