The Salvation Army helping more families this holiday season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -This holiday season, The Salvation Army is already seeing a greater need for its services.

“We’re seeing about a 50 percent increase," said Cpt. Daniel Nelson, Area Commander for The Salvation Army of Knoxville.

The organization is kicking off its campaign, “Rescue Christmas.”

“Every year the goal is to ensure that individuals and families can celebrate Christmas by extending hope through practical assistance,” said Capt. Nelson, “This year there is a sense that Christmas needs to be rescued for many.”

The Red Kettle Campaign and Angel Tree are two ways the Knoxville community can help The Salvation Army rescue Christmas.

This year, The Salvation Army of Knoxville was able to increase its Angel Tree participant capacity by 50 percent; allowing them to serve more than 1,500 Angels in the Knoxville area. Anyone can buy for an Angel this year through The Salvation Army of Knoxville’s Angel Tree Walmart registry. Any item purchased online through the registry will be shipped directly to The Salvation Army for free.

The registry can be found here. The drop off and shipping deadline for Angel Tree gifts is Wednesday, Dec. 2.

The Red Kettle Campaign is one of The Salvation Army’s longstanding Christmas traditions. There will be 36 locations in the Knoxville area with in-person kettles and bell ringers. Kettles will be out on Fridays and Saturdays from Nov. 21 to Dec. 19, as well as Dec. 22 to Dec. 24. There is also a virtual kettle anyone can donate at any time.

“We are really counting on the community to volunteer to ring bells this year,” said April Keeton, Volunteer Coordinator for The Salvation Army of Knoxville. “We need at least 5,000 volunteer hours to staff all of our kettle locations.”

The Salvation Army is adopting nationally mandated safety protocols for physical kettles to help ensure the safety of bell ringers, donors, and partners. To volunteer to be a bell ringer, email April Keeton at april.keeton@uss.salvationarmy.org.

You can also join the Red Kettle Challenge. It’s a virtual giving challenge where anyone can pledge to raise $1,000 through their personal pages.

The Salvation Army of Knoxville is also challenging local businesses and churches to participate in the Red Kettle Challenge. Anyone who accepts the challenge, individual or group, will receive a #RKC t-shirt. To take the Red Kettle Challenge, visit this website.

“We can do a lot of good with $1,000,” said Nelson. “$1,000 can provide two weeks of shelter for a mom and her children fleeing domestic violence, emergency utility assistance for four families, the ability for a family to remain in their home with the lights on through rental assistance, or 400 meals for hungry men, women, and children.”

Additionally, building upon a 40-year relationship of supporting people in need during the holiday season, Walmart and The Salvation Army are bringing hope and joy to families through the expansion of Angel Tree and Red Kettles, and for the first time ever, round-up donations to The Salvation Army in-store and online.

Through Dec. 31, Walmart is offering customers the option to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar and donate the difference to The Salvation Army. Customers can do this in-store, on Walmart.com, or through the Walmart app.

“The impact our community has felt from COVID-19 has been significant,” said Nelson. “We are so grateful for the support from Walmart during this season. This situation has left many people anxious and scared. We want to help as many people as we can this year and we hope that the Knoxville and surrounding communities will help us too.”

Visit SalvationArmyKnoxville.org to donate or learn more about how you can help The Salvation Army “Rescue Christmas” this year. Every donation provides help and hope to the most vulnerable, and all gifts stay within the community in which they are given. If you need services or know of someone in need, please visit SalvationArmyUSA.org to find a location near you.

