Advertisement

TnAchieves searching for 326 mentors across East Tenn.

TnAchieves is seeking more than 326 TN Promise mentors across East Tenn. to reach its goal.
(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -TnAchieves is seeking more than 326 TN Promise mentors across East Tenn. to reach its goal.

According to a release, the mentors will serve their community virtually using tnAchieves CONNECT. TnAchieves CONNECT is a platform that allows for safe, impactful communication between mentors and students.

The mentors support local TN Promise applicants as they transition from high school to college. They remind students of important deadlines, serve as a trusted college resource and encourage students to achieve their goals.

“Mentoring does not require an extensive knowledge of the college-going process,” said tnAchieves Director of Mentors Tyler Ford. “tnAchieves will provide the training and resources necessary to ensure mentors are successful in guiding their students. The most important quality of a mentor is their willingness to encourage students as they achieve their full potential. Anyone willing to commit just one hour per month to support students can serve as an excellent mentor.”

The following counties need mentors:

Anderson: 17

- Blount: 31

- Campbell: 19

- Claiborne: 1

- Cocke: 10

- Grainger: 6

- Hamblen: 36

- Jefferson: 11

- Loudon: 22

- Monroe: 19

- Morgan: 9

- Scott: 16

- Sevier: 32

- Union: 15

For more information on how to apply to be a mentor visit the website here. Mentors must be 21 years of age, are subject to a background check and a one-hour training.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo by Randy Davis)
Knoxville’s Golden Corral closes permanently due to COVID-19 issues
UT-Martin Head Coach Anthony Stewart found dead at 50 Photo Credit: University of...
Anthony Stewart, UT-Martin Basketball coach, found dead at 50
Report: Tennessee fifth fattest state in the US
Jordan Gorman
‘We won’t stop searching,' Tenn. officials continue searching for missing 9-year-old boy
Could you guess what a new report says Tennessee’s top comfort food is?
Report names Tennessee’s top comfort food

Latest News

Chilly winds today
Chilly breeze makes your Tuesday feel colder
Dolly Parton | Credit: Evan Agostini / Invision / AP
Dolly Parton contributes to Moderna COVID-19 vaccine study
7 deaths reported as Knox County sets single-day record for new COVID-19 cases
As part of the expansion, Fraley and Schilling will invest $2.4 million and add 50 office jobs
Gov. Lee anounces Fraley and Schilling, Inc. to expand in Knoxville
CNN VAN
Dolly Parton releases ‘Songteller’ book detailing 60 years of songwriting