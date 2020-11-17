TnAchieves searching for 326 mentors across East Tenn.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -TnAchieves is seeking more than 326 TN Promise mentors across East Tenn. to reach its goal.

According to a release, the mentors will serve their community virtually using tnAchieves CONNECT. TnAchieves CONNECT is a platform that allows for safe, impactful communication between mentors and students.

The mentors support local TN Promise applicants as they transition from high school to college. They remind students of important deadlines, serve as a trusted college resource and encourage students to achieve their goals.

“Mentoring does not require an extensive knowledge of the college-going process,” said tnAchieves Director of Mentors Tyler Ford. “tnAchieves will provide the training and resources necessary to ensure mentors are successful in guiding their students. The most important quality of a mentor is their willingness to encourage students as they achieve their full potential. Anyone willing to commit just one hour per month to support students can serve as an excellent mentor.”

The following counties need mentors:

Anderson: 17

- Blount: 31

- Campbell: 19

- Claiborne: 1

- Cocke: 10

- Grainger: 6

- Hamblen: 36

- Jefferson: 11

- Loudon: 22

- Monroe: 19

- Morgan: 9

- Scott: 16

- Sevier: 32

- Union: 15

For more information on how to apply to be a mentor visit the website here. Mentors must be 21 years of age, are subject to a background check and a one-hour training.

