Tremont Institute opens registration for 2021 summer and adult programs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont announced its 2021 programs designed for all ages to live and learn in the GSMNP.

The 2021 program schedule features camps for kids and teens, family camps, professional development for teachers, photography workshops, hiking and backpacking weeks, naturalist programs and wilderness emergency medical courses.

During the programs, participants typically stay on the Tremont campus for three to 10 days. The price of the program includes housing and meals provided by the Tremont Institute.

Spring and summer programs were canceled in 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic. The institute has put new safety procedures in place to ensure all participants are safe.

Summer camps include Firefly Camp, Discovery Camp, Wilderness Adventure Trek, Girls in Science and Teen High Adventure.

Registration is now open. The discount will be available until February 28, 2021. Registration will remain open beyond that date.

“[Tremont] showed me how much fun it is to explore and learn about nature. I never knew I could explore my own backyard until I went to Tremont. Going to Tremont made me want to explore more of the world," a previous participant said.

