Two counties keep Oak Ridge from a mask mandate

A couple of East Tennessee counties have not implemented mask mandates, yet the mayor of a city that sits in both, was frustrated.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Though Governor Bill Lee issued an executive order allowing local county mayors to implement mask mandates, some have not followed up on that ability.

The mayor of a city that resides in two counties that have not implemented a mandate is frustrated as cases rise across the state.

“The city of Oak Ridge wants to do everything that it can do to protect its citizens," said Warren Gooch.

For six years, Mayor Warren Gooch has sworn to protect everyone in Oak Ridge, especially through a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic.

“We have continued to encourage all of our citizens and all of our businesses to comply with the CDC guidelines," said Gooch.

Wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands. Three steps Mayor Gooch encouraged all the people in Oak Ridge to do to stop the spread.

“We are very concerned about the spike in cases, confirmed cases, active cases, both in Oak Ridge-Anderson County and Roane County," explained Gooch.

The city is split between Anderson and Roane counties where active cases continue to grow. He wanted a mask mandate. But according to Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order 67, that decision was not Gooch’s. It’s the county leaders.

“I am concerned that for whatever reason the state of Tennessee has not recognized the legitimacy or the authority of cities to do what they think is in the best interest for their citizens.”

Masks were required at Oak Ridge Schools. Individual businesses can require them as well. Mayor Gooch can encourage people to wear them, but not mandate it.

“We are literally in a battle against a deadly disease and we have to do everything jointly that we can to stop the virus and in doing that we save lives, we save human suffering, we keep our schools open and we keep our businesses open."

“This authority is only extended to the county level, not municipal. We want to empower local governments to make the right and appropriate decisions for their communities, while also providing some level of uniformity within a county,” said a spokesperson for Governor Bill Lee’s office.

The mayor of Anderson County was not available for comment. The Roane County Executive said he did not feel comfortable making a mask mandate because his background was not in medicine.

