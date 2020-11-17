UPS allows natural hairstyles, ends guidelines targeting women

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - UPS officials announced a dress code policy for employees who interact with customers has been changed.

The company removed its regulations with guidelines on hairstyles. The company will also now allow and welcome wearing natural hairstyles like afros, curls, braids, coils, twists and knots.

UPS used to limit facial hair, meaning no beards for most employees and allowed hair no longer than collar length for men and no afros or braids. It also had gender-specific appearance policies.

The changes come just two years after UPS paid the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission $4.9 million for discrimination for religious appearance regulations.

UPS Airlines strategic communications director Mike Mangeot released the following statement:

"Historically, UPS has taken a conservative approach to employee appearance standards, especially for customer-facing employees and our management team. When we updated our standards, we understood the changes needed to reflect our diverse employees base, including gender neutral guidelines, beards and more natural hairstyles.

UPS is rethinking and reinventing how we approach our business, both in terms of the services we offer and in how we interact with our employees. One of those changes is updating our uniform and appearance guidelines. Our updates allow for a wider array of hairstyles, facial hair and other personal appearance preferences.

These changes reflect our values and desire to have all UPS employees feel comfortable, genuine and authentic while providing service to our customers and interacting with the general public. As times change, we’re determined to continue to make UPS a great place to work. Our CEO, Carol Tomé, listened to feedback from employees and heard that changes to appearance standards would make employees more likely to recommend UPS as an employer."

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.