‘We are in a crisis’ says Gov. Lee on COVID-19 increase in state

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -In a media press briefing Tuesday, Nov. 17, Governor Bill Lee says Tennessee is in a crisis as COVID-19 cases continue to rapidly increase in the state.

“We are in a crisis,” says Gov. Lee. On Monday, Tennessee recorded a record high of nearly 8,000 coronavirus cases.

Lee said in the briefing that it is very important for Tennesseans to continue wearing masks and practice safe social distancing to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Lee also urged Tennesseans to receive a flu shot this year.

