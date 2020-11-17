Young adults experiencing depression amid pandemic, study says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -During the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study, 80 percent of young adults have experienced significant symptoms of depression.

In a study of Americans between the ages of 18 and 35, about half reported a great degree of loneliness.

30 percent of young adults admitted to consuming harmful levels of drinking alcohol.

Anyone who is experiencing a mental health crisis or having suicidal thoughts can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

