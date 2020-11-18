Advertisement

2 Tennessee men charged in fentanyl-related overdoses

Fentanyl in pill form.(USCBP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two Tennessee men have been charged in separate overdose deaths related to the dangerous opioid fentanyl.

Christopher Pipken, 39, has been indicted on federal charges of distributing heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine, the U.S. attorney’s office in Memphis said Tuesday. Prosecutors said Pipken sold drugs that led to an overdose death in Bartlett in August 2019.

Pipken faces 20 years to life in prison if convicted. Court records did not show if he had a lawyer late Tuesday.

In another case, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Patrick Goolsby, 41, has been charged with second-degree murder and selling a controlled substance in DeKalb County.

Investigators said Goolsby sold drugs to Jennifer Leighann Jacobs, 45, who was found dead in May of an overdose. Fentanyl contributed to her death, the TBI said. It wasn’t immediately clear if Goolsby had a lawyer Tuesday.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid considered many times more deadly than heroin.

