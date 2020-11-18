9-year-old Tennessee girl killed in drive-by shooting while asleep on the couch

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - Officials with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office said a 9-year-old girl was killed during a drive-by shooting Tuesday.

CCSO officials said the shooting occurred around 5:30 a.m. on the 100 block of Blevins Road.

Several shots were fired into the home and the 9-year-old child was struck while sleeping on the couch. The child was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

According to Sheriff Dexter Lunceford, officials have a person of interest in custody but are still searching for other individuals inside the vehicle during the incident, WJHL reported.

Authorities said they are not currently releasing a description of the vehicle due to the ongoing investigation.

Officials asked members of the community in the area of the incident to come forward with information or evidence they may have in connection to the incident.

“If you were by there and you saw something, heard something if you have cameras or live anywhere in the area. We believe they came out and turned right on the Highway 91, Johnson City/Elizabethton Highway…if you have a camera anywhere it doesn’t just have to be right there, anywhere in the area, please look at it and give us a call,” Sheriff Lunceford said.

