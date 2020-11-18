Calif. family told to stop ‘acting like Black people’ by white neighbor with stun gun

DISCOVERY BAY, Calif. (KGO) - A Black family from California is speaking out after an incident with their white neighbor, who told them to stop “acting like Black people” while wielding a stun gun.

The Jones family says they’ve lived peacefully in Discovery Bay, California, for 12 years and never had any issues with their neighbor, Adana Dean.

But on Monday, the family had a confrontation with Dean, who is seen on video holding her poodle in one hand and a stun gun in the other. She was upset over the Joneses' 2-year-old pit bull, Dice, who Dean claims was outside off the leash.

“I don’t want to see that dog outside,” Dean, who is white, told the Jones family, who are Black. “You guys are acting like Black people, and you should act like white people. You’re acting like people that aren’t normal.”

At a different time in the video, she says, “You’re a Black person in a white neighborhood, and you’re acting like one. Why don’t you act like a white person in a white neighborhood?”

The Jones family was surprised by the interaction, especially since they had a pleasant encounter earlier in the day when Gerritt Jones and his 13-year-old son Zayire took their dog for a walk. Surveillance video shows Dean pet the pit bull.

“Unfortunately, that’s the reality of being Black in America,” Gerritt Jones said. “Normal to her is people who will lay down and submit to, unfortunately, her white privilege.”

The Joneses now say they are uncomfortable but not afraid. They say keeping calm in the situation was paramount.

“She had a stun gun. Had my sister or any of them got physical, myself, with her, the story would’ve been this Black family is assaulting this white lady in the streets,” Gerritt Jones said.

They are choosing to turn the incident into a learning lesson for their family and all Black Americans.

“I want my son to grow up and be proud of who he is, and I hope that people all over the country learn from this and see that this can’t be tolerated,” Gerritt Jones said.

Zaiyre and his family now have a new slogan: “We’re going to act Black in our white neighborhood.”

Deputies with the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff say they spoke to both parties involved after a complaint regarding an off-leash dog. They determined no crime was committed but documented the interaction.

The Jones family says Dice was never off leash in their neighborhood.

