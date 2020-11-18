Advertisement

Car parts distributor to create 250-job Tennessee facility

The new facility will supply about 300 NAPA stores.
The company distributes automotive parts to a network of 6,000 NAPA Auto Parts stores in the U.S.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A company that distributes automotive and industrial parts plans to invest $50 million in a new Tennessee facility with 250 jobs.

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development says Atlanta-based Genuine Parts Co. expects the new distribution center in Lebanon to create the jobs over five years.

The company distributes automotive parts to a network of 6,000 NAPA Auto Parts stores in the U.S., with additional automotive operations in Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

The company also distributes industrial parts throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand. The new facility will supply about 300 NAPA stores.

