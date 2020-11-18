Advertisement

Central Bearden hosting drive-thru Christmas event for families

Participants will stay in their vehicle and drive through the marked route beginning off Deane Hill Drive, west of the church buildings.
(KFYR)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Central Bearden announced its first Christmas Drive-Thru event for families.

The drive-thru event will feature the “12 Stops of Christmas” for families to experience the Christmas Story and other holiday activities in a socially distanced way.

The event will take place Dec. 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 6300 Deane Hill Drive.

Participants will stay in their vehicle and drive through the marked route beginning off Deane Hill Drive, west of the church buildings.

As people drive through the route they will experience carolers, snowballs, live animals and have the chance to enjoy snacks and drinks.

