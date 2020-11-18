Character education at Crossville school taught students empathy

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At a time where character has been called into question daily, a Crossville school has changed how kids talk and act by looking to their own hearts.

“They can be the smartest kid in class, but if they don’t have some of the character education skills, they’re not very employable and their adult life is kind of difficult," said Laura Kidwell, guidance counselor.

Students at Pleasant Hill Elementary School in Crossville learned about respect, accountability and responsibility.

“We wanted to make sure we could enhance those social skills for them," said Kidwell.

Kidwell called them the three school pillars.

“Kids get a little bit of character education from all the adults in the building which we thought would be really effective,” explained Kidwell.

“It’s wonderful to feel that we can help," said Pat Robbennolt, "And when you get to the age I am I can’t do the physical things of helping in the school or working with the children over there, but I’m thrilled to be a part of reaching out in this way.”

At 89-years-old Robbennolt is part of an active volunteer organization called the Wharton Association. The group fundraised more than $1,000 for the character development program at the school.

“It is very exciting to see that kind of focus on their character and how they, the children, relate to one another," said Robbennolt.

It’s called Love in a Big World and it’s new for Principal Tammy Knipp.

Knipp said, “It’s very interactive and it’s very engaging.”

Teachers used activities and games woven into coursework to develop skills tests cannot measure.

“It brightens their world," explained Kidwell, "And it kind of helps them realize I can do this and I am a good person and I think they need that message a lot.”

Students practiced integrity and kindness each day in their words and actions.

“It’s rewarding for me to actually see the students engaging not only with each other but with the adults. And actually you can almost see the empathy in the lesson exchange," said Knipp.

More than 600 students at the school participate in the Love in a Big World Program.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.