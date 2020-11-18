Chattanooga police searching for ‘endangered runaway’ child

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Chattanooga Police Department is searching for a missing teen. CPD is considering the child an “endangered runaway.”

Blake Thomas, 14, is described as a white boy with blue eyes and light brown hair. He is five feet, five inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Blake was last seen wearing torn jeans and white Crocs. He is believed to be in the East Ridge area.

If you any information about the whereabouts of Blake, please call CPD at 423-698-2525.

